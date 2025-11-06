FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FBK

FB Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FBK stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 155.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.