Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,004 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $196,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,414,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,295,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 198,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

