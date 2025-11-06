LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.2857.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of TREE opened at $58.02 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $307.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $445,455.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $83,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,125.14. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,669 shares of company stock valued at $598,331. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 272.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 281.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 11.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.