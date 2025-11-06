Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

KMT stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

