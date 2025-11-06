EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $105.15 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

