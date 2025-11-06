Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Invests $70,000 in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $210,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $6,129,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $664.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.39.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.4%

APP opened at $617.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.46. The company has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

