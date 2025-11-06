Altria Group, Inc. $MO Position Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 252.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,676,000 after buying an additional 161,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.