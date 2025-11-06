GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $NUHY

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 82,587 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

About Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

