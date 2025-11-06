Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 95,802 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.