GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

CGDV opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

