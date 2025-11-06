GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.