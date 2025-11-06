First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 588.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 72,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 408,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FTGS opened at $35.23 on Thursday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

