GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

