Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,175 Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $72,327,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $41,147,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $30,519,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

