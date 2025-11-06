GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF $CRPT

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $464,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRPT stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.69 and a beta of 3.26. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

