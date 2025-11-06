Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.46. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 31,652 shares trading hands.

Canagold Resources Stock Down 5.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.10 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.

