International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and traded as low as $5.40. International Distributions Services shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

International Distributions Services Trading Up 30.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.