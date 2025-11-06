PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.11 and traded as high as C$25.69. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 596,517 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.67.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.