PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.11 and traded as high as C$25.69. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 596,517 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
