Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.42. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 2,781 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 80.08%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.76%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

