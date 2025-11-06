Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and traded as high as $46.48. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $46.0660, with a volume of 1,952 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
