JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 820.35 and traded as high as GBX 840. JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 840, with a volume of 152,149 shares.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £460.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 820.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.95. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The investment trust reported GBX 18.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 92.61%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.