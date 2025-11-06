Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,029.31 and traded as high as GBX 1,050. Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 1,048, with a volume of 261,082 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,029.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 991.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

About Law Debenture

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

