Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.60 and traded as high as GBX 570. Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 560, with a volume of 47 shares.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 531.08.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

