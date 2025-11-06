Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Leatt Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $11.2040. Leatt shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 3,483 shares trading hands.

Leatt Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.