GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

