Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

Pinterest Trading Down 21.8%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

