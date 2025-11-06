Insider Selling: Calix (NYSE:CALX) CFO Sells $650,000.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,075. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cory Sindelar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Calix Price Performance

CALX opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix ( NYSE:CALX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.21 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Calix by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 545,490 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $15,207,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $21,682,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $12,018,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $15,486,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

