Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 48.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 107.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 52,563 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.