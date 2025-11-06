Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells $375,102.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $375,102.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 231,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,612. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Fitzpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 6,797 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $122,346.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 3,331 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $59,958.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

