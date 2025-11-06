Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

AEIS stock opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,766,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

