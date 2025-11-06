Huntington National Bank Sells 899 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $172.91. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.