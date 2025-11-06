Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.75. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $117,409.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,534.92. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $34,758.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,806.28. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,091 shares of company stock worth $232,007. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,139,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.