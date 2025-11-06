Salvatore Miosi Sells 30,000 Shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) COO Salvatore Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 159,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,715.52. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. MGIC Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,302,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,446 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

