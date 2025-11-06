Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $56,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,782.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $3,370,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $251.40 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

