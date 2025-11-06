Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $56,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $254.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.35 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

