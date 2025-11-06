American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $45,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.