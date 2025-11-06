Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $49,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $12,733,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 47.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $323.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $292.97 and a 12-month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

