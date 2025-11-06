Bank of Montreal Can Has $50.72 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,238,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 310.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

