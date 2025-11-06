Burney Co. Invests $681,000 in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,427 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 119.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. Archrock had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

