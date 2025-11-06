Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $51,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,230,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,737,000 after acquiring an additional 167,621 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 16.9% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,193,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,035,000 after buying an additional 316,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,916,000 after buying an additional 1,322,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 52.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,849,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after buying an additional 634,497 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 77.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,332,000 after buying an additional 619,625 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE FLUT opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.85. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,547.20. The trade was a 47.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research set a $321.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.47.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

