Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Argus

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Masco has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.