Burney Co. Sells 7,039 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,342,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 91,019 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 54,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $983.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.25. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

