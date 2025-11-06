Burney Co. Has $515,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

