ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,880,000 after buying an additional 350,245 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after buying an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $69,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.80. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.81.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,314,967.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,684 shares of company stock worth $3,032,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

