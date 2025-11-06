Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,675.52. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 591.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 543,535 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

