Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

