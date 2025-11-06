TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $43,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after acquiring an additional 224,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $248.93 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average is $190.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

