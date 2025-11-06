Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $6,847,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $5,662,500.00.

U stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Unity Software by 57.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5,215.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

