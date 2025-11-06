Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00.
- On Monday, September 15th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $6,847,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $5,662,500.00.
Unity Software Price Performance
U stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.
Get Our Latest Research Report on U
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Unity Software by 57.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5,215.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Software
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.