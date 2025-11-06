Ellevest Inc. Purchases 3,628 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,698,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 734,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

