Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $86.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

